Delphy (DPY) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $73,868.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Delphy has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00085634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.00808305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001847 BTC.

About Delphy

DPY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.