Delivery Hero (DLVHF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS: DLVHF) recently:

5/11/2021 – Delivery Hero was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/11/2021 – Delivery Hero was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/7/2021 – Delivery Hero is now covered by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Delivery Hero had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/21/2021 – Delivery Hero had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/25/2021 – Delivery Hero had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/24/2021 – Delivery Hero had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

DLVHF stock remained flat at $$143.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68. Delivery Hero SE has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

