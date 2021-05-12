Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

