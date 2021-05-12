Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ROO stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.01. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10).

