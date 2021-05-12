Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROO. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 338 ($4.42).

Deliveroo stock traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 249.55 ($3.26). 2,239,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,945. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The firm has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.

