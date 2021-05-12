DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 30,000 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Covanta were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Covanta by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Covanta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -70.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

