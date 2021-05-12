DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 176 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,194.10 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $761.06 and a 12 month high of $1,250.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,178.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,071.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

