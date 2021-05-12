DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 9,000 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 189.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.08. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $97.00 and a one year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.