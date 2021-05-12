DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,775,000 after buying an additional 76,241 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 33,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Shares of CINF opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $122.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average of $92.83.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

