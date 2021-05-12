DeGate 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $629,057.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, DeGate has traded up 35.3% against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $30.93 million and approximately $629,057.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00073755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.41 or 0.00556361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00247316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.02 or 0.01204800 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00033747 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,200,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

