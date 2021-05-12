Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.81.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $323.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.26. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $128.92 and a 12-month high of $353.70.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

