Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.89.

DCPH opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

