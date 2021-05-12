Dawn Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.62 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $431.29 million and $1.62 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.99 or 0.00010555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00084585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $555.14 or 0.00978905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00110111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00062443 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 72,054,709 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.