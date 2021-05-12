David Loasby Sells 2,224 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

David Loasby trimmed its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. David Loasby owned approximately 0.09% of Associated Banc worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,739,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,521,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,860,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,659,000 after acquiring an additional 367,829 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE ASB opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $638,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,798.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,551 shares of company stock worth $3,301,783 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

