David Loasby Sells 1,500 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

David Loasby lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 103,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,965,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

