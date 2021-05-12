David Loasby Sells 109 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

David Loasby reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $111.35. 76,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,601. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 145.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

