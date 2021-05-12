David Loasby Sells 107 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

David Loasby decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $143.20. 27,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,495,719. The company has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

