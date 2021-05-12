David Loasby Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

David Loasby cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,591 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.3% of David Loasby’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. David Loasby’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,521,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.