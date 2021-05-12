David Loasby Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

David Loasby boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after acquiring an additional 167,771 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $215.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $142.57 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

