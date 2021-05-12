David J. Mauro Sells 15,000 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

PRLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

