Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Releases Earnings Results

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

NYSE:DAR traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 114,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,457. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

