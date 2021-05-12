Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $152.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.10.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $137.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $61.21 and a one year high of $149.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,877,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.