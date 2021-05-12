Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Danaos has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Danaos to earn $10.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

NYSE:DAC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.99. 14,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,181. Danaos has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

