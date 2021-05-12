Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,707 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,249 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

NYSE DIS opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.