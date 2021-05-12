Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $261,919,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 535,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,838 shares of company stock worth $21,808,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

