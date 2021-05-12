Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $199.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.63.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.