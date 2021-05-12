Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP opened at $154.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

