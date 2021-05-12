Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 29,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,550,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DADA. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -5.85.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,575,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,507,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.