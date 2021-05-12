CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytoDyn is a biotechnology company focused on the clinical development and potential commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of HIV infection. The Company has one of the leading monoclonal antibodies under development for HIV infection, PRO 140, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials with demonstrated antiviral activity in humans and is currently in Phase 3 development. PRO 140 blocks the HIV co-receptor CCR5 on T cells, which prevents viral entry. Clinical trial results thus far indicate that PRO 140 does not negatively affect the normal immune functions that are mediated by CCR5. Results from seven Phase 1 and Phase 2 human clinical trials have shown that PRO 140 can significantly reduce viral burden in people infected with HIV. A recent Phase 2b clinical trial demonstrated that PRO 140 can prevent viral escape in patients during several months of interruption from conventional drug therapy. “

Shares of CytoDyn stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. CytoDyn has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that CytoDyn will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytoDyn Inc operates as a late-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. Its Leronlimab is in a class of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies designed to address unmet medical needs in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), cancer, immunology, and novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

