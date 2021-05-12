CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $295.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

