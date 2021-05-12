Cwm LLC Sells 252 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

