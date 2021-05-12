Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 678.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amedisys by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $260.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.42 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $257,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

