Cwm LLC Has $112,000 Stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34.

