Cwm LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 132.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after acquiring an additional 262,949 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,355,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $137.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average is $126.89.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

