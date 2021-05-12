Cwm LLC Buys 1,939 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 123.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 617.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.