Cwm LLC Buys 1,056 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $137,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,835 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

