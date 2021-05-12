Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $300.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.55. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.89 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

