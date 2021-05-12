Cwm LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

MANH stock opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average of $114.07. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.