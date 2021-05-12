CWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,989 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

