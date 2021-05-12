CWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 991.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPE. Truist boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.