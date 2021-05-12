CWM Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,331,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $485.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $490.41 and its 200-day moving average is $423.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $215.52 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,449 shares of company stock worth $25,872,123. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.