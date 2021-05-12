CWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,024 shares of company stock worth $10,295,937 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.