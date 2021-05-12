CWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,570,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bunge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bunge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $92,182,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Bunge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.