CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $98.00 at Mizuho

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $87.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,274 shares of company stock valued at $45,106,551. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in CVS Health by 38.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 50.0% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 60,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 157.6% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 33,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,152,000 after buying an additional 62,673 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

