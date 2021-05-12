CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.66. 70,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,507. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,274 shares of company stock worth $45,106,551. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

