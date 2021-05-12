CVCoin Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and approximately $77,291.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00072749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.64 or 0.00538579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.48 or 0.00253458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $645.05 or 0.01224812 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.69 or 0.00975397 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

