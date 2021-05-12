Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce $50.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.90 million to $50.40 million. Cutera posted sales of $26.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $206.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $212.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $227.85 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $236.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

CUTR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after acquiring an additional 99,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 69,025 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Cutera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Cutera by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after buying an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cutera by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after buying an additional 64,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUTR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.78. 70,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,201. Cutera has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.04 million, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.