Custodian REIT Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:CREI)

Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CREI traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.31). The stock had a trading volume of 466,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,720. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.07. Custodian REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The firm has a market cap of £420.05 million and a P/E ratio of 199.80.

Custodian REIT Company Profile

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

