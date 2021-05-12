CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ CURI traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

CURI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

