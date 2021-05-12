Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at B. Riley

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.27. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 416.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 56,981 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.